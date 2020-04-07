Author
You can get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro today from Amazon and B&H. The first option gives you 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor for $2,656.11, with $142.89 in savings in silver. However, you can also get the same one from B&H for $2,499 with $300 in savings but only in a Space Gray color option. The choice is yours.


You can also get a brand new QLED Smart TV from Samsung. This 65-inch QLED 4K Q90 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility is $900 off, meaning that you can get yours for $2,598. Now, you can make your media experience even better by adding a Samsung 3.0 Sound+ Premium Soundbar with built-in subwoofer that also works with Alexa. You get 450-Watts of power and awesome sound for your favorite movies and shows for less than $300.

You can also get a new Garmin vívoactive 4S, GPS Smartwatch, in a smaller size for $295. You save $55 from its usual price in its 40mm version in black, or you can go for the silver or light gold version with $20 in savings.

