We start today’s deals with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is the late 2019 version, and it comes with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage space for $3,099 after a $200 discount, or you can get the 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $2,199 which gets the same $200 discount.

If you don’t feel like getting a MacBook but want a powerful gaming computer, you can also go for the Lenovo Legion Y540. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can currently get it for $1,349 after a $250 discount.

Next up is Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB in storage, which is available for $929 after a $220 discount. This is the late 2018, Wi-Fi only variant. However, you can also get the 64GB version for $899 after a $100 rebate.

If you’re looking for a new gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro VG272 is a 27-inch Full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. You can get one for $310 after a $140 discount.

The unlocked version of the Moto G7 Play is also getting a $30 discount, which means that you can get your hands on one for just under $130. You get the Deep Indigo version with a US valid warranty and 32GB in storage space, which you can expand all the way to 512GB via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are also on sale today for just under $100 after a $30 discount. You can choose either the black or silver color variants, and get up to 6hrs of non-stop playback, plus seven more hours from the case which doubles as a wireless charger.

Finally, the Acer Predator Cestus 50RGB gaming mouse is getting a $23.13 discount, meaning you could get one for just under $50. This device offers Dual Omron switches 70m click lifetime, a customizable ambidextrous and ergonomic design plus an onboard memory and programmable buttons.