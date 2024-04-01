We have excellent news to start this week and this month, as you can currently get your hands on a new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M2 processor with up to $400 in instant savings. This will get you a very capable and potent laptop with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage space under the hood. The 2023 version of the MacBook Air comes with a Midnight paint job, which is nice for those who love dark colors, and the best part is that you can pick one up for $1,499. Of course, things get better when you trade in a similar device, as you will be able to make your laptop even more affordable.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1499 $1899 Save $400 The latest 15-inch MacBook Air from Apple comes with a highly capable M2 chipset, up to 24GB of unified memory, 18 hours of battery life, a six-speaker system, and a stunning 15.3-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. $1499 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also get your hands on the smaller 13.6-inch MacBook Air starting at $899 when you convince yourself that you can live with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage space in 2024. This laptop also comes powered by Apple’s M2 processor, so you will have more than enough power for almost anything you need, as this laptop is more than capable of launching Final Cut Pro and other excellent editing apps, cutting down rendering times to just minutes instead of hours. I must also add that you will get insane battery life, so you will be able to work for hours without an issue. This option normally goes for $1,099, which means you will be able to get $200 in instant savings.

Great keyboards for your new laptop

I personally love the keyboard on the MacBook Air, but you can also score excellent savings on some of the best gaming keyboards around, as the Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available for $140 thanks to an 18 percent discount. Or get the smaller and more affordable SteelSeries New Apex 9 TKL for $96 with 31 percent off, which means you get to score more than $40 in instant savings.