Today’s best deal comes from the guys over at B&H Photo Video. They are shaving $700 off the price of Apple’s 2019 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. You can get yours for $2,099, and it will include 512GB in storage, 16GB RAM, and 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor.

Other deals include LG’s 34-inch UltraWide monitor with HDR 10 for $330, which lets you save $70. You can also go for the UltraWide QHD Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 version of this monitor, and you save $250, meaning you have to pay $750.

If you want something less expensive, the Sceptre 24-Inch curved gaming monitor is now at $158.48, or you can go for the Sceptre 24″ Curved LED Monitor Full HD 1080P HDMI VGA up to 75Hz Speakers that’s just $105.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is available for $35, which is $15 off its regular price, and it allows you to watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

And we close today’s list with the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones, which are $110 off. Yes, you can get a pair for just $89.99 with free shipping, but hurry up before they sell out.