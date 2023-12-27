We start this week’s amazing savings with a very interesting option for those looking to upgrade their MacBook Pro without paying extra for having the latest model on the market, as the M2-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently selling for $1,599 at B&H Photo Video, thanks to the latest DealZone Savings.

B&H’s latest offers will get you $400 instant savings on a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor under the hood. This means you can take one of these powerful laptops home for just $1,599. This model comes packed with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Screen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a powerful processor with a 10-core CPU, a 16-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, support for Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, MagSafe 3, and you also get an HDMI port so you don’t need to carry around lots of accessories to get your laptop working. The best part, is that it's currently 20 percent off, meaning you can take one home for $240.

However, suppose you feel like you really need to have extra ports. In that case, I suggest you get Satechi’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub, as it comes with 96W Power Deliver, three USB-A 3.2 ports with up to 10.2Gbps transfer speeds, an Ethernet port, three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and other great features that will be the perfect complement for your new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Other, more affordable alternatives include the 15.3-inch MacBook Air, which also comes packed with the M2 chip under the hood. It now sells for $1,049 with 19 percent in instant savings. This model normally sells for $1,299, meaning you get to save $250 on your purchase. It has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and more.