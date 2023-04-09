Amazon’s latest deals will get you great savings on some of Apple’s most potent laptops, starting with the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro, which now sells for $2,000 after receiving an insane 20 percent discount, which translates to $499 instant savings. This excellent deal comes with Apple’s M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space. You also get a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, long battery life that will get you up to 17 hours of non-stop action, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for better video calls, and a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers that will deliver exceptional audio quality.

14-inch MacBook Pro The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can also opt for the more affordable 512GB storage model, which now sells for $1,905 thanks to a 5 percent discount that will get you more than $90 savings. However, you will need to stick to the Silver color option, as the Space Gray option isn’t getting the same discounts. And if you want more power, remember that you can also opt for the 2023 version of Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro, which currently sells for $1850 thanks to a 7 percent discount, which represents $149 savings, for anyone interested in getting a new laptop with an Apple M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Suppose you’re still looking for more affordable alternatives. In that case, you can also check out last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, now selling for just $1,099 thanks to a $200 discount, or get the more affordable 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip for $1,049. Both models arrive with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and more than enough processing power for anyone interested in content creation. Or check out the M1-powered MacBook Air, which is still selling for $800 with $200 savings.