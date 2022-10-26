One of today’s best deals comes from Best Buy, where you can currently purchase a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip for as low as $1,599 after receiving a very compelling $400 discount. This deal will get you a new laptop with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, one of Apple’s best processors, which comes packed with an 8-core CPU, and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

Of course, you also get to enjoy using one of the best keyboards on a laptop, a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with an advanced signal processor to make your video calls look even better, and a long-lasting battery life that will keep you going for up to 17 hours. These savings are also available on the 1TB storage model, which is now available for $2,099. This model has the same great features, but you will be able to get more storage space and a more potent M1 Pro chip, as this model has 10 cores under the hood.

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Amazon.com, on its M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD configuration, but it will only get you $100 savings on a new model. However, you can also consider going for a renewed model that goes for just $1,588, which means you would be able to get the same great laptop for less if you don’t mind having a pre-owned product that comes with a 90-day guarantee that will let you get a replacement or a refund if your product doesn’t work as expected.

14-inch MacBook Pro The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition. View at Best Buy View at Amazon

And since we’re talking about high-end products, we should include the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Screen that sells for $3,000 after receiving a $500 discount representing 14 percent savings. This gaming monitor features 4K UHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, amazing audio quality, and more. However, I wouldn’t spend my money on this. Instead, I’d pick up one of Samsung’s smart TVs for less.