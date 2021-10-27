We start today’s deals with the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro that is currently getting a $100 discount over at Adorama.com. This means that you can get your new laptop for just $1,899. This model features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple’s latest M1 Pro Chip with 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space in Space Gray. You can also get the same model at Amazon.com, but this option will only get you $50 savings. And if you want to score better savings, you can check out Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro that is receiving a $130 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,169. This model comes with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip.

Samsung’s M7 Series 4K Smart Monitor is seeing a 23 percent discount over at Amazon.com, leaving this 32-inch 4K UHD monitor available for $347. This will be a great compliment for your new MacBook, as it will provide users with a larger canvas to increase their productivity and multi-tasking options. The larger 43-inch model is also on sale, and you can get yours for $520 after an $80 discount. And after you’re done with your work, you can easily stream your favorite content from Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and more. You should also consider getting a new WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD with 12TB storage space that sells for $247 after a 21 percent discount, which translates to $63 savings for anyone interested.

Other deals include the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam that now sells for $130 after a 35 percent discount if you’re interested in a new webcam that supports 1080p at 60FPS. The EVGA X20 Gaming Mouse is another great option to consider, as it is now available for $60 after a massive 50 percent discount. And you can also check out the EVGA Z20 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for just $75 after an insane 57 percent discount that will save $100 to anyone who chooses to purchase one.