Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip, Xbox Series S, and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with one of Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops in the market. You can currently purchase a new 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,250 after scoring a $179 discount that will reflect at checkout. This will get you a new laptop with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB internal storage space. However, you will have to go for the Silver color option, as it is the only one getting this special treatment.

If you’re looking for a more affordable Mac, you can consider the Apple MacBook Air that is receiving a $50 discount, which means that you can get yours for $949. This laptop comes with Apple’s 2020 M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You also get a backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and more. Unfortunately, this deal is only available on its Gold color variant.

We have also spotted savings on the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle that is now available for $270 after receiving a 23 percent discount that translates to $83 savings. This model comes with a wireless controller, 512GB storage space, 10GB RAM, and more. You can use these savings to get your hands on a new Controller Charging Station with a 2 1300mAh Rechargeable Battery Kit that sells for $18 after a 32 percent discount. You can also check out Cable Guy’s Star Wars The Mandalorian 8-inch Phone and Controller Holder that sells for just $19 after receiving a $6 discount, or you can also choose to pay $25 for the Stormtrooper variant. Unfortunately, this model won’t get you any savings.

You can also purchase a new SteelSeries Arctis 3 all-platform gaming headset that will be compatible with your Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and more for just $51 after scoring a $7 discount that will get you $7 savings.