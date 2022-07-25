Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip is $300 off

Getting a new laptop in 2022 is not an easy task. And it’s not because you won’t find any good options or deals. On the contrary, you will find tons of excellent options to choose from. But getting the right notebook for you may require a bit more digging than usual. However, this task may be more straightforward for Apple users, as the current MacBooks options are packed with tons of power, and there’s something perfect for every need. Still, Amazon makes our task even more manageable when it decides to help you save some cash on the latest Apple MacBook Pro models.

We start this week with great savings from Amazon.com, where you can currently buy one of Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops with 1TB storage space for $2,199. This will get you a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, and 16GB RAM. The best part is that you can score this amazing deal on either its Silver or its Space Gray color options, as both models are receiving the same special treatment, which will get you a 12 percent discount representing $300 savings.

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro arrives with a beautiful 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that’s perfect for video calls thanks to its advanced image signal processor, a six-speaker sound system with force canceling woofers, and the best part is that you get up to 17 hours of battery life.

14-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best Macs on the market. It comes with tons of power that massively outperforms its predecessor, and you get more ports to connect anything you want and anything you need.

If you’re looking for a larger canvas, you can also check out the 16-inch MacBook Pro that now sells for $2,199 after picking up a $200 discount on its version with an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 512GB storage space and 16GB RAM. And if you want something even more affordable, you can also consider checking out Apple's 2020 version of the MacBook Air, which now sells for just $900 after a $100 discount on its 256GB storage model in Silver or Gold. However, this option packs Apple’s first generation M1 chip and just 8GB RAM.