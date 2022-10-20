Take advantage of the latest deals available at B&H Photo Video, where you will find the 14-inch MacBook Pro and more on sale

We have spotted a couple of interesting deals over at B&H Photo Video, where the 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently selling for $1,899 after receiving a $300 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 Pro chip processor with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. However, you will have to go for the Space Gray color variant, as the Silver version isn’t receiving any special treatment today.

Either way, you would be getting your hands on one of the best laptops for creativity, as this is the perfect tool for anyone who loves to create content, including developers, photographers, filmmakers, artists, music producers, and more. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to go for the 512GB storage option that sells for $1,799, as it is temporarily out of stock. However, you can get it renewed at Amazon.com for $1,583, which means you can score $333 in savings.

14-inch Apple MacBook Pro The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition. View at B&H

And since we’re already talking about creators, photographers, and more, we must also include the latest savings available on the Sony a7R IIIA Mirrorless Camera with Accessories Kit that’s now available for $1,998 after receiving a $510 discount. This kit comes with a 128GB memory card, a spare battery, and a camera bag so you can take it anywhere you go. It also features a Focus Magnifier function, a rear touchscreen that’s also usable for Touch Focus control, and the Touchpad Focus Control mode lets you use the rear screen intuitively while keeping your eye on the viewfinder. There are more options on sale, so we suggest you check them out before you complete your purchase.

And remember that you can also save on the Sirui ST124 Standard Series 4-Section Carbon Fiber Tripod with $99 savings, a Genaray PortaBright Bi-Color LED Battery-Powered Monolight with $90 savings, and other great products thanks to the latest Deal Zone offers. Unfortunately, these will only be available until midnight, so you may want to hurry if you plan on getting one.