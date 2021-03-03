The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s powerful M1 chipset is still getting a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option on both its Silver and Space Gray color options. This means that you can get yours for as low as $1,200. However, you may be looking to get more storage space, and if that’s the case, you can get the 512GB storage option for $1,399 with $100 savings.

If you’re not that much into Macs, you can also get a great Windows laptop, like Dell’s new Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop for just $490 after a $110 discount. This laptop comes powered by an Intel core i5 processor. You also get 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and Intel Iris Xe graphics with shared graphics memory. If you want a bit more power, you can also consider the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 touch screen laptop that comes with a 14-inch touch display, an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage space for $780 after a significant $250 discount.

We also found some amazing deals on several Chromebooks. First, the ASIUS Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor is selling for $920 after an $80 discount. Now, this laptop comes with more storage, RAM, and processor options, so you can get one starting at $499 if you can settle for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant powered by an Intel Core m3 processor that’s getting a $70.99 discount.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a more affordable option, and you can grab yours for just $231.46 after a $48.53 discount. This device comes with a 2-in-1 design, a 10.1-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and the MediaTek Helio P60T processor powers it. You can get twice the storage for $369, but this won’t give you any savings right now.

And since we’re talking laptops, you can also look at some relatively affordable gaming peripherals, as the VictSing TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can be yours for $25.50 after $4 savings and an additional $15 percent off with an on-page coupon. Or get PICTEK’s Gaming Mouse for $13 with a total of $17 savings.