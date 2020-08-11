We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is available with $200 discounts at Amazon and B&H Photo Video. Amazon offers the Space Gray version with a 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space for $1,799. You can find the same version at B&H, but with half the storage space for $1,599.

We then find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also getting a $50 discount at Amazon and B&H. You can get the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB in storage space for just $300. However, Amazon’s option only comes in Oxford Gray, while B&H offers every color variant and the 128GB version for $380.

More deals include the JBL Charge 4. This waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is getting a $60 discount, leaving it at just $119.95 in its Black color option. There are several more color variants to choose from, but you may not get the same discounts or no discounts at all.

If you’re looking for music on the go, the JBL LIVE 300 are available for just $119.95 after a $30 discount in any of its four-color options. You get up to 20hrs of battery life and amazing sound. If you don’t mind wires, the urBeats wired earphones with lightning connectors are 50 percent off, meaning you can grab a pair for just $30.

If you want a smartphone Gimbal handheld stabilizer, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo is available for just $120 after a $20 discount. You can also go for the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 alone for $99, down from its regular $120 price tag, and start your vlogging career.

If you need a new gaming keyboard, the Vulcan 100 Aimo RGB is getting a $40 discount, which leaves it at just $110.

Finally, the Roku Express HD streaming media player is available for $24 after a $5.99 discount. This device can be used with voice control if you add an Alexa device, and you can get the Amazon Echo Dot for $50, meaning that you can get the complete package for just $74.

