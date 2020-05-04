Apple has today launched an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and this one is called… the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Naming aside, the updated model brings the Magic Keyboard (at last), more RAM and storage, quad-core 10th Gen Intel processors with the Iris Plus graphics and more.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro packs the quad‑core 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor and goes up to the 10th gen Core i7 variant. Notably, Apple has made 16GB the standard RAM capacity on certain configurations, paired with 256GB SSD on the base model that goes up to 1TB capacity (configurable to 4TB SSD) on the top-tier variant.

One of the biggest upgrades, of course, is the new Magic Keyboard which brings a redesigned scissor mechanism and offers 1mm of key travel. There is the Touch Bar and Touch ID fingerprint sensor as well (alongside an Esc button, in case you were wondering).

The 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh features a 13.3-inch Retina (2560×1600) display that offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. Apple says the Intel Iris Plus Graphics will let users connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, and there is Apple’s T2 Security Chip at its heart as well.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh starts at $1,299 and it is now available to order starting today from the official Apple e-store, while Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers will start selling it next week. In India, it will be “available soon” starting at Rs. 122,990. As for colors, you can choose between Silver and Space Grey.

Source: Apple