Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is receiving a $199 discount

Apple’s smallest MacBook Pro is currently on sale at Amazon.com. The 13-inch model is now receiving a $149 discount, which represents 11 percent savings, which means you would have to spend $1,150 to purchase one. However, for a limited time, you will be able to save an extra $50 at checkout so that you can take a new 13-inch MacBook Pro home for just $1,100. This will get you a new laptop with a Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You will also get amazing battery life, up to 20-hours, depending on what you do with your laptop. And if you want more storage space, you can also pick up a new 512GB model for $1,350 after a $149 discount that is still great for one of the best laptops in the market.

If you are not on the run all the time, you can also consider picking up a new 24-inch iMac or a Mac mini that are also getting some exciting discounts. This year’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac has received a $100 discount which means that you can purchase one for $1,399, which is better than previous deals that only got you $50 savings. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but savings are limited to the Silver variant.

Apple’s 24-inch iMac features a beautiful 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and color-matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard that also includes Touch ID for biometric authentication.

Finally, you can also buy Apple’s 2020 Mac Mini that is now available for $750 after seeing a $149 discount. The first $100 savings will appear on the product’s landing page, while the extra $49 savings will be reflected at checkout. This will get you the same 8GB RAM, Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, and 512GB storage. Still, you will have to purchase a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, as these are not included with the purchase of your Mac Mini.