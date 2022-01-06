Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is receiving a $150 discount on select models

We keep on receiving some great deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up one of the most powerful laptops available in the market. You can now get your hands on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at just $1,199 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a new laptop with Apple’s M1 silicon, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants. This laptop also comes equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, an active cooling system to deliver outstanding performance. Further, Apple’s M1 processor features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 2.8 times faster performance, an 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games, and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.

You can also get your new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage space, and this will get you the best savings, as it is currently receiving a $150 discount. In other words, you will get every single feature you get with the 256GB storage option, but you will score twice as much storage space. Oh, and we also have to mention this laptop’s outstanding battery life, which will keep you going for up to 20 hours without having to reach out for the charger.

You can also opt for the more affordable MacBook Air that is also getting some love in 2022. This model is currently seeing a $50 discount on its 256GB storage model that also comes packed with 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor, and the best part is that savings are the same across the board, so you can choose between its three different color options.

The latest Mac mini was also launched alongside these incredible laptops, and it also comes with Apple silicon under the hood. You can purchase one right now for as low as $649 as it sees a $50 discount over at Amazon.com. You get the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but you will have to look for a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to make it work. The 512GB storage model is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $829 since it is receiving a $70 discount.