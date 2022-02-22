We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the latest 10.2-inch iPad and more Apple products are on sale

By Samuel Martinez February 22, 2022, 10:06 pm
13-inch MacBook Pro Featured image used by Jaime Rivera in Review Video Source: 13-inch MacBook Pro Featured image

We have amazing news for those looking to get a new MacBook Pro or an iPad, as B&H has a vast selection of these products on sale. First up, you can score a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM for $1,649 after scoring a $50 discount on its Space Gray color option. In addition, this model features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina Display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, P3 Color Gamut, True Tone Technology, Apple’s Touch Bar, Touch ID, and other great features.

Of course, you don’t really need that much power in your hands if you’re just going to use your Mac for regular schoolwork, so there’s no need to spend more than $1,000 on a new laptop. You can also consider the M1-powered MacBook Air receiving a $50 discount, which leaves this slim and potent laptop selling for $949. The best part is that these savings go across the board, meaning that you can get your new MacBook Air on any of its three different color options, including Silver, Space Gray, and Gold.

However, if you want the best and probably one of the most powerful laptops in the market, then you should check out the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This model receives a $270 discount, which means that you can pick one up for $2,229. This will get you a new laptop with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. The M1 Pro features a 16-Core GPU and a 16-Core Neural Engine, and you can also add other great features, including more ports, including one for your HDMI cable, an SDXC slot, Touch ID, and more.

2020 M1 MacBook Pro in Silver

M1 MacBook Pro

PBI Apple M1 MacBook Air

MacBook Air

14-inch MacBook Pro

Finally, you can also pick up a new 10.2-inch iPad for just $579 after scoring a $30 discount. This will get you a new model with LTE support 256GB storage, and remember that you also get support for Apple’s first-generation Apple Pencil.

