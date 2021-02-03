We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro, which is now available for just $1,199 after a $100 discount. This powerful laptop is available at Amazon and B&H, and it comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and up to 20 hours of battery life. You also get the latest Apple M1 Chip, which includes an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 2.8 times faster performance, 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. If you don’t feel like going Pro, remember that we recently listed some deals on MacBook Air models and a couple of Chromebooks from Samsung and HP.

You may also want to consider getting a docking station for your new Mac, as these usually arrive with a limited number of ports. The Kensington SD5550T Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual 4K Hybrid Docking Station is now available for $192 after a $68 discount. This docking station will support one or two 4K monitors. It comes with two USB C ports, two USB A ports, an audio jack, 60W PD, and more. However, there are less expensive options. The CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is also on sale, and you can get yours for $120 after a $30 discount. This mini dock will also support two 4K displays, it will give you Gigabit Ethernet LAN and one USB-A port, but no PD to charge your laptop.

We also found some nice deals on Kindles. First, the Kindle Paperwhite is selling for $95 after a $35 discount. This is the ad-supported version with 8GB storage. The regular Kindle is also on sale, and you can get one for just $65 with $25 savings. You can also grab the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle that includes an ad-supported device, an Amazon Leather Cover, and a power adapter for your 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $135 with a $55 discount. You can also grab a Kindle Kids Edition for $80 with $30 savings.