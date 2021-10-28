Amazon has several Apple products on sale, starting with 2020’s 13-inch laptops. For instance, you can pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,100 after a $199 discount. You will get the first $124 savings as soon as you get to the product’s landing page, while the other $75 savings will reflect at checkout, and the best part is that you can get your new laptop on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants, as they’re both getting the same treatment. And if you want the 512GB storage variant, you will have to head over to B&H.com, where the same M1-powered laptop with 8GB RAM is receiving a $150 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,349.

The current M1 MacBook Air is also getting some love. The 256GB model is receiving a $70 discount, which means you can pick up one for $929 on its Silver and Space Gray color variants. And if you wish to have more storage space, you can get the 512GB model in Gold for $1,149 after a $100 discount. Unfortunately, the Space Gray and Silver color options are just receiving a $50 discount, but it is still better than nothing.

The latest iPad Pro models are also on sale. The smaller 11-inch option is getting $200 savings on its 1TB storage option, meaning that you can pick up one for $1,299 in Silver, as the Space Gray model isn’t getting as much love. The entry variant that packs 128GB storage sells for $749 with $50 savings on both color options, and the same discount is applied to the 256GB model in Space Gray so that you can get one for $849. Or go for the 512GB model for $1,000 after a $99 discount.

The 12.9-inch model is getting a $100 discount on its 128GB storage variant so that you can pick one up at $999. The same discount applies to the 256GB and 512GB variants, meaning you can get yours for $1,099 and $1,299, respectively. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also opt for the 2020 iPad Air that sells for $539 after receiving a $60 discount on its 64GB storage model.