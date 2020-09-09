We start today’s deals with Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. This powerful laptop is getting a $200 discount at Amazon, leaving the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage variant in Space Gray or Silver for $1,800. You can get less storage space, but the same 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor with the 512GB version for $1,649 after a $150 discount.

We then see that the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 3a are also getting interesting discounts. You can get the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB for $549 after a $250 discount. This device is fully unlocked, and it’s available in its Clearly White and Just Black color variants. You can also get the 128GB storage option for $649 after a $250 discount. If you fancy the larger Google Pixel 4 XL, you can also get it with 64GB in storage for $623.75 in its black or white color option with $265 in savings. However, if you want to get the 128GB version, you would end up paying $920 with $78 savings.

The Google Pixel 3a is also available for just $341.93, letting you save $57 on its 64GB unlocked variant in Clearly white. You can also go for the Google Pixel 3a XL, which is currently $87 off, leaving it at $392 in its black variant.

If you’re looking for a new monitor, LG’s 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync HDR10 IPS monitor is now selling for $289 over at B&H. This monitor comes with a 2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz resolution, and it saves you $61, down from its regular $350 price tag.

Finally, we have the Beats Solo Pro selling for $199.95 after a $100 discount. These noise-canceling headphones include Apple’s H1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, and up to 22 hours of listening time. You can also get a new PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch with a Zelda: Bread of the Wild theme for $15.97 after a $9 discount.