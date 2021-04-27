We start today’s deals with some great deals over at Amazon.com, where we find the latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro getting a massive $150 saving on its entry-level variant with 128GB of storage space and 8GB RAM. Savings are almost identical on the models with 512GB storage, as the Space Gray version is getting the same $150 discount, while the Silver option will be $1 more expensive, as it’s getting $149 savings.

If you’re looking for a new Windows laptop, you can check out Dell’s options, as you can currently get the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 Touchscreen Laptop that’s now selling for $788.28 after receiving a $41.71 discount. This will get you a convertible laptop with a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and Iris Xe graphics. However, you can choose to spend a bit more and go for the Dell Inspiron 15 5502. This is not a convertible laptop, but you get a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage space, the NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 and a $100 discount, meaning you can get yours for $800

The LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $297 with $103 savings. It features a 144Hz refresh rate display with Radeon FreeSync Technology. If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can get the ViewSonic VG2455-2K 24-inch IPS monitor for $230 with $60 savings.

The MSI 24-inch FHD Gaming Monitor is now selling for $150, and it comes features 75-Hz refresh rates, AMD Radeon FreeSync, a super narrow bezel. However, you can get the larger 27-inch AOPEN 27HC5R curved FHD gaming monitor for the same price and still manage to score $100 savings.

Other deals feature the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard getting a $20 discount with the on-page coupon, leaving it up for grabs at just $96. The AUKEY USB C Hub 8-in-1 Type C Adapter is currently selling for $32.29 with $11.70 savings, and the Xbox One Stereo Headset that are now getting a $28.04 discount, meaning you can get one for just under $32.

