Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other MacBook Pro models are on sale

We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Apple’s latest laptops. First up, last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $199 discount. Meaning you can pick yours up for as low as $1,100 on its Space Gray color variant. This model packs Apple’s M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

You can also opt for the 512GB storage model that is receiving a $150 discount, which leafed this variant up for grabs at & 1,349. This model comes with the same M1 processor and 8GB RAM under the hood, which means you will have more than enough power to get creative and get stuff done.

The MacBook Air is also a powerful option to consider. It is receiving a $100 discount, meaning you can pick one up for just $899 on its Silver color option. The Space Gray and the Gold variants are getting a $49 and $70 discount, respectively. However, changes are only found on their price tags, as they all pack 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip. And if you want more storage space on your MacBook Air, then you may want to go for the Gold variant that is now receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab one for 1,149.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 MacBook Air 14-inch MacBook Pro

If you’re crazy enough to go for an Intel-powered MacBook Pro, you can check out the 13-inch model that’s seeing a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $1,300. This will allow you to score a new MacBook Pro model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and $499 savings.

Finally, the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro sells for $1,950 on its Space Gray color variant, which packs Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB storage and 512GB storage space, and a $49 price difference from the Silver variant that still sells for $1,999. You can see the exact price difference between the 1TB storage option, but the best price tag arrives with the Silver model this time.