Up next
Author
Tags

It seems that Amazon doesn’t get tired of giving us Apple deals. Right now, you can get the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,050 shipped. You can also get more storage space when you go for the variant with 256GB, and this one will cost you $1,240. You would save $249, but you will have to wait for it to be back in stock until April 7th.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is also giving the Apple Watch Series 4 discounts that go up to $150. The GPS + Cellular, 40mm version in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop can be yours for $650. You can choose between several color options, but remember hat discounts will change according to your selection.

Buy Apple Watch Series 4

AirPods

Apple’s latest AirPods with charging case are available for just under $130, meaning you get $29 in savings. Just remember that this variant doesn’t come with a case capable of wireless charging, so you will need to keep your cables close.

Buy AirPods

Last but not least, and drifting away from Apple deals. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation have dropped their price to $80 or $130 depending on the variant you choose. Either way, you will get impressive audio.

Buy Sennheiser HD Wireless ANC Headphones
You May Also Like
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G with Kirin 990 SoC announced

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G comes with two-way wireless charging.

Apple might let users set third-party apps as default over in-house options

Apple is reportedly discussing the ability to let users set a third-party email and browser app as default over Mail and safari respectively.
OnePlus 8 Lite

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro LEAKED: This Seems FAMILIAR?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro, new Macs without an Intel processor and more