It seems that Amazon doesn’t get tired of giving us Apple deals. Right now, you can get the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,050 shipped. You can also get more storage space when you go for the variant with 256GB, and this one will cost you $1,240. You would save $249, but you will have to wait for it to be back in stock until April 7th.

Amazon is also giving the Apple Watch Series 4 discounts that go up to $150. The GPS + Cellular, 40mm version in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop can be yours for $650. You can choose between several color options, but remember hat discounts will change according to your selection.

Apple’s latest AirPods with charging case are available for just under $130, meaning you get $29 in savings. Just remember that this variant doesn’t come with a case capable of wireless charging, so you will need to keep your cables close.

Last but not least, and drifting away from Apple deals. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation have dropped their price to $80 or $130 depending on the variant you choose. Either way, you will get impressive audio.