Author
Tags

It seems that Amazon doesn’t get tired of giving us Apple deals. Right now, you can get the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,050 shipped. You can also get more storage space when you go for the variant with 256GB, and this one will cost you $1,240. You would save $249, but you will have to wait for it to be back in stock until April 7th.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is also giving the Apple Watch Series 4 discounts that go up to $150. The GPS + Cellular, 40mm version in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop can be yours for $650. You can choose between several color options, but remember hat discounts will change according to your selection.

Buy Apple Watch Series 4

AirPods

Apple’s latest AirPods with charging case are available for just under $130, meaning you get $29 in savings. Just remember that this variant doesn’t come with a case capable of wireless charging, so you will need to keep your cables close.

Buy AirPods

Last but not least, and drifting away from Apple deals. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation have dropped their price to $80 or $130 depending on the variant you choose. Either way, you will get impressive audio.

Buy Sennheiser HD Wireless ANC Headphones
You May Also Like
OPPO Enco Free

OPPO announces Apple Airpods rival – Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds

The OPPO Enco Free is priced at Rs 7,990 (~$110).
Google Translate

Google Translate incorporates support for five additional languages

The total languages supported by Google Translate goes from 103 to 108 as they keep improving to give us a better service

Apple’s 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, gaming monitors and more on sale

These are some of the best deals available today. You can get up to $700 in Apple’s 2019 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, monitors and more