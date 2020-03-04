Author
Tags

It seems that Amazon doesn’t get tired of giving us Apple deals. Right now, you can get the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,050 shipped. You can also get more storage space when you go for the variant with 256GB, and this one will cost you $1,240. You would save $249, but you will have to wait for it to be back in stock until April 7th.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is also giving the Apple Watch Series 4 discounts that go up to $150. The GPS + Cellular, 40mm version in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop can be yours for $650. You can choose between several color options, but remember hat discounts will change according to your selection.

Buy Apple Watch Series 4

AirPods

Apple’s latest AirPods with charging case are available for just under $130, meaning you get $29 in savings. Just remember that this variant doesn’t come with a case capable of wireless charging, so you will need to keep your cables close.

Buy AirPods

Last but not least, and drifting away from Apple deals. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation have dropped their price to $80 or $130 depending on the variant you choose. Either way, you will get impressive audio.

Buy Sennheiser HD Wireless ANC Headphones
You May Also Like

Enter to win a free iPhone 11, AirPods, and Charging Pad today

Valued at $1221.51, The iPhone 11 256GB + AirPods & Charging Pad Giveaway can be yours for free. Be sure to enter today!

Remove all the spring pollen with this car charger/air purifier

This powerful device possess two functions of charging your electronics and actively removing pollen, dust, and smoke from the air.

Samsung Galaxy devices and tons of Apple products are on sale right now

We have a massive selection of deals today from Amazon and B&H Photo Video that include Samsung Galaxy devices and an Apple Special Sale