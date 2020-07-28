We start today’s deals with Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air that’s currently selling for $899 at B&H and Amazon in its Silver color variant with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a 1.1GHz Intel Core processor, meaning you can save $100. The Space Gray and Gold options are also on sale, but these only get you a $50 discount, meaning you would have to pay $949 for yours.

The new Microsoft Surface Book 3 with a 13.5-inch touch screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD can be yours for $1,355 after a $244.99 discount. If you want more power and RAM, the Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM is $1,800 after a $200 discount, and if you want even more storage, the 512GB version is available for $2,199 with $300 off.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting a $30 discount with leaves this Wi-Fi only tablet with 64GB ins storage for $320.

Now, this may be the best deal today, you can get the LG V35 for just $300 after a $600 discount, with a catch. This device is a Prime-exclusive phone, meaning you have to be an Amazon Prime user to get this unlocked 64GB device in Aura Black. You can also go for the LG G8, which is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $400.

B&O’s Beoplay E8 are now available for $100, in their Charcoal Sand color variant, or you can get the Black ones for $149. These wireless earphones are usually priced at $300, so it may be an excellent opportunity to grab a pair.