Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and more are on sale

We keep receiving excellent savings over at Amazon.com. The latest deals let you save big bucks on some of the best Apple devices available in the market, starting with the still amazing M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that now sells for $1,100 on its Silver color variant. This model is currently receiving a $199 discount, and it comes with Apple’s first M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, you will have to wait for yours well into the first or second week of December. Suppose you want more storage space. If that’s the case, you may want to check out the 512GB storage model. It comes with the same processor, RAM, and the same amazing 13.3-inch Retina display. However, this model will only get you $150 savings, meaning that you can get one for $1,349 on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants.

The M1-powered MacBook Air is also on sale. You can pick one up for just $899 after receiving a $100 discount. This lightweight laptop features an Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The best part is that you can choose between any of its three different color options, as they are all receiving the same special treatment. If you want more storage space, you should consider sticking with the Gold or the Silver color variants, as these models are the only ones selling for $1,100. If you want the Space Gray model, you will have to pay $1,249. Whatever the case,

You can also opt for a smaller, less portable Mac, as the Apple Mac Mini is currently receiving a $99 discount on its 256GB storage model. This Mac also packs an Apple M1 processor and 8GB RAM. However, we strongly suggest you check out the 512GB storage option, as it is receiving a $149 discount that leaves this mini powerhouse selling for $750. And if you’re still interested in running Windows on your Mac, you can purchase the Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac that is currently available for $70 after a $10 discount. It will work without a problem on Mac OS High Sierra 10.13, Mac OS Mojave 10.14, Mac OS Big Sur 11, and Mac OS Catalina 10.15. Just remember to check your Mac's compatibility with the software before you decide to complete your purchase.