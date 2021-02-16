We keep bringing you some of the best deals available today. We will now focus on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M1 processor. It is currently selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount, and you get 8GB RAM with 256GB storage space in both color variants. And if you want extra storage, you can get the 512GB storage version for $1,399 with the same $100 savings.

If you’re not interested in the latest version with Apple Silicon, and you can settle with the Intel-powered versions, you can also grab the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1649 with $150 savings. Upon purchase, you will get a powerful laptop with 512GB SSD storage and 16GB RAM, or go all out for the 1TB version that’s selling for $1,849 with a $150 discount in every variant. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get it for $2,499 after a $300 discount. This will get you 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor.

Now, if you’re looking for a gaming PC, you can head over to Dell, where the G3 15 gaming laptop is available for just $600, with $200 savings. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, plus an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. Next up, we have the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop that can be yours starting at $930 after getting a $220 discount. This will get you 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6.

However, if you are a hardcore gamer, you may want to consider getting the Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop that’s currently getting a $590 discount, which leaves it available for $1,600. An Intel Core i7 processor powers this beast, and you also get 16GB RAM, which can be later expanded up to 64GB. With 1TB storage space, you will have more than enough space to install your favorite games and save your replays, and everything will look better thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 graphics card that comes in this package.

And since we’re talking gaming desktops, you may as well save on a new gaming monitor, as Samsung’s options are on sale. You can get the 32-inch Samsung Odyseey G7 curved gaming monitor for $700 after a $100 discount, or get the 27-inch version for $600 with the same $100 savings. Both options feature 240Hz refresh rates and HDR. Still, there are more affordable options. You can also go for the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates for $270 with $30 savings.