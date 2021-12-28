Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and other Macs are currently on sale

It seems that you can still score some nice savings on a couple of Macs. Amazon is currently letting you save on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and other Apple products for those interested in saving some money on their new personal computer. First up, we have one of the most powerful 13-inch laptops, the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro that is currently receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. In other words, you can get your new laptop for $1,199 on its Silver variant. However, savings get better when you opt for the 512GB storage model that sells a $!50 discount so that you can take yours home for $1,349.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, an 8-core CPU, and an 8-core GPU that makes it was faster and more potent than its predecessor. But maybe one of its best features is its 20-hour battery life that will keep your laptop working throughout the day without a problem. Still, if the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is too much for you, you can also consider the M1 MacBook Air. It is not getting huge savings, but it is now marked down to $979, which means $20 savings from its original price tag.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider the not so portable Apple Mac mini that is currently seeing a $70 discount on its 512GB storage model that will let you take one home for $829. This Mac comes with the same M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and the 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning that’s included in the portable models.

And if by any chance, you are still interested in the previous generation Macs that are still being powered by Intel processors, you can purchase the 2020 Mac mini for $1,049 after it has received a $50 discount. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. And if you want the complete home package, you can also check out the 27-inch Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display that goes for $1,699 after a $100 discount. This model is also powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and you get 8GB RAM and 256GB inside.