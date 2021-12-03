We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant

By Samuel Martinez December 3, 2021, 11:47 pm
You can currently score $100 savings on Apple’s latest M1-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the best part is that these savings are being applied to the entry-level model Wi-Fi-only version that packs 128GB storage. In other words, you can pick up your new tablet for $999. If you want more storage space and the same $100 savings, you will have to go for the 1TB storage variant that sells for $1,699. Still, the best savings come with the 2TB storage model that is receiving a $149 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $2,050.

If you don’t need the larger model, you can also opt for the 11-inch iPad Pro model that is receiving a $49 discount on its 256GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. This means that you can pick one up for just $850. If you want more storage space, you can also check out the 512GB storage variant that is currently seeing a $120 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $979. The 1TB storage variant is only getting a $70 discount which doesn’t seem like much, but the 2TB storage variant is getting a more compelling $250 discount so that you can buy one for $1,649.

Both the 12.9 and the 11-inch iPad Pro models feature Apple’s M1 processor, a stunning Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut. They also pack a TrueDepth camera system, a LiDAR scanner, amazing cameras, great stereo audio, Face ID, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

And if you’re not an Apple fan, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Android tablet that is currently available for $530 after a $150 discount. This tablet may not be as potent as the iPad Pro models we just mentioned, but at least it comes with a 12.4-inch display, 256GB storage, a long-lasting battery, and an S Pen inside the box.

