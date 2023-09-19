We’re wrapping up today’s deals with Apple’s most powerful iPad Pro models, as the 12.9-inch is now available starting at $999 after receiving a 10 percent discount on its base model with 128GB storage space. This powerful tablet comes with Apple’s M2 chip, a Liquid Retina XDA Display that makes it perfect for watching your favorite content, and it’s also an excellent tool for creators, as you will be able to edit colors, videos, and images with ease. You also get support for WiFi 6E, FaceID for biometric authentication, all-day battery life, and a very capable camera that packs a 12MP primary sensor.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You will also find $100 savings on the 1TB storage model, which now sells for $1,699, and if you pick up the 2TB variant, you will score $160 in instant savings, leaving it up for grabs at $2,039. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, which is also on sale right now, going for just $89 with a very attractive 31 percent discount. The Gen 2 Apple Pencil regularly sells for $129, so you would be scoring $40 in instant savings.

If you want a smaller canvas, you can also consider purchasing the 11-inch iPad Pro, which now goes for $729 after receiving a 9 percent discount that will help you keep $70 in your pocket. It comes with a smaller 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, the same M2 processor, and more than enough power to perform any task you need.