Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are receiving interesting discounts at Amazon.com, as you can pick one up for as low as $1,000. Savings start with the 128GB storage variant with WiFi-only support. This model starts with a 5 percent discount that brings it down to $1,049, but you will find $49.01 extra savings at checkout, meaning that you will be able to score $99 instant savings on your powerful new iPad Pro.

The sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s largest and most powerful iPad on the market, as this baby packs Apple’s M2 chip under the hood. You will also get 8GB RAM on the variants with 128, 256GB, and 512GB storage space, while the 1 and 2TB storage options pack 16GB RAM under the hood. You will also enjoy your favorite content on a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, stereo sound, USB-C port with support for USB 4 and Thunderbolt features, and support for the second generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

128GB storage space may not be enough for most people, so you can also check out the 256 and 512GB models, as they also get some love. You won’t get $99 instant savings, but you will get a $50 discount at checkout, leaving them up for grabs at $1,100 and $1,300, respectively. And if you’re interested in a smaller, more affordable option, you can also check out Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, which now sells for $559 with the same $50 discount.