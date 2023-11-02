It seems that we are going to have to wait a bit longer before we can see a new iPad Pro with an M3 chip, but you will do more than great with one of the latest models that pack an Apple M2 chip under the hood, as they are, without a doubt, one of the most powerful and versatile tablets you can get today. The best part is that it is now more affordable thanks to a 10 percent discount, which lets you take one home for just $990.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $990 $1099 Save $109 Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. $990 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you $109 in instant savings on a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This powerful iPad model comes with a large Liquid Retina XDR Display, 128GB storage space, WiFi 6E support, Face ID, all-day battery life, and other outstanding features. You can also use this tablet with the Magic Keyboard and Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil to transform it into the ultimate productivity tool that’s also extremely light and easy to carry.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable alternative with the 5th generation iPad Air, as it is still available for just $500 thanks to a seven percent discount and the extra $59 savings that arrive with the on-page coupon. This will get you a new WiFi-only model with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB storage space, and Touch ID. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also get the 10th generation Apple iPad with an A14 Bionic chip and 64GB storage space for $399, thanks to a $50 discount. And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB model that now sells for $540 thanks to the latest savings, which means you get to save $59 on your new tablet.