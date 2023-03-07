We start today’s deal with a fascinating offer for any Apple fan who dreams about getting a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as Amazon’s latest deal will help you shave off more than $300 on the 512GB storage variant.

Amazon’s latest deals will get help you get your hands on a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB storage space for just $1,070. This model typically costs $1,399, but the latest 24 percent discount will get you $329 instant savings. However, you must settle for the Silver color option, as this is the only version getting this sweet deal. The Space Gray color option sells for $1,350 after a $49 price cut, and it’s still better than paying full price for this option, but I seriously suggest you consider picking up the Silver model. If you don’t love it, you can always get yourself a case or a skin to make your new iPad look better.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. See at Amazon (US)

Apple’s 2022 version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro retains the same design as its predecessors. Still, it comes with a more powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU under the hood, a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, a great camera, long-lasting battery life, USB-C port, Face ID for secure biometric authentication, and more.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, we recommend you check out last year’s iPad Air, which now sells for $551 on its Blue and Purple color variants, which will get you $48 savings. This option arrives with WiFi-only support, 64GB storage space, Apple’s M1 chip, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad Mini is also an excellent option, selling for just $469 after picking up a $30 discount, but if you’re looking for the most affordable alternative, remember that you can still pick up a new 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage space for $399 thanks to a 17 percent discount.