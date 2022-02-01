Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.

You can also score $99 savings on the more affordable Apple iPad Air that is now available for $650. This model comes with a 10.9-inch display, 256GB storage, Wi-Fi-only support, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Unfortunately, the 64GB storage variants are no longer available, which means that we could be getting close to a possible refresh.

If you finally decide to pick up one of these tablets, you can also consider purchasing the second-generation Apple Pencil if you don’t already have one. It is currently receiving a 14 percent discount, which means that you can buy yours for $111, and remember that you can use it with the iPad Air and the latest iPad Pro models. And if you want to add extra functionality to your iPad Air, you can also consider picking up a new Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case for $160 after seeing a $40 discount.

Finally, you can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for as low as $428 when you go for the Mystic Black color option since it is now receiving a $102 discount. Other color options are also on sale, but they won’t get the same savings. This model comes with a 12.4-inch display, 4GB RAM, and more.