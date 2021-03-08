We start today’s deals with some of the best tablets available in the market. First, the latest iPad Pro models are on sale over at Amazon.com. You can get your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage space and WiFi connectivity for $999 after a $100 discount in any of its two color variants. However, you can get the 128GB option for $949 after a $50 discount. The 512GB and the 1TB versions are also getting a $100 discount, which leaves them available for $1,199 and $1,399, respectively.

Now, the 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, and you can get the WiFi-only version with 256GB of storage space for $849 with $50 savings. The 512GB storage option is also getting a $50 discount, which means you can get yours for $1,049. However, you can also get a new 512GB tablet for $8009.37 with a $220.62 discount if you can live with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.

HP Chromebook s are also on sale, and you can get yours starting at $230 with $50 savings. This will get you a 14-inch laptop with a 180-degree hinge, a Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage space, and the AMD Dual-Code A4-9120 processor. Now, you can also get a 14-inch HP Chromebook with a version with a 14-inch FHD display with the same 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage space, but with an Intel Celeron N4000 for %250 with $60 savings. Or grab the same laptop with an HD display for just under $212, but without savings of any kind.

Finally, we are also getting discounts on some necessary accessories for your new iPads. The Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting a $99 discount, which means you can get yours for just $250. The Apple Magic Keyboard iPad Air, which can also be used with the 11-inch iPad Pro, is selling for $199, translating into $100 savings, or getting the Apple Smart Folio that will work on both models for $65 after a $14 discount.