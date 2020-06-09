We start today’s deals with Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad, which is getting a $220 discount on its Space Gray version with 256GB storage in its Wi-Fi only configuration. You can also go for more storage space and get the 1TB version for $1,399 after a $150 discount.

Next up is Samsung’s 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 in its Wi-Fi only variant. You can get this Android tablet with 256GB in storage for just under $600 after a $130 discount. This tablet usually sells for $730, but if you want to save even more, you can get the same device from Amazon, you would only have to pay $570, but this is a renewed device.

Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL

You can also get a new Google Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. This time, the regular version is $59 off, meaning you would only have to pay $340 for the unlocked 64GB version, or $424 for the XL version after a $55 discount.

Samsung Galaxy A51

If you don’t want to spend that much on a new smartphone, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy A51 with 128GB in storage in its Dual-SIM unlocked version for $285 after a $45 discount.

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset is also getting a discount. You can get yours for $90 while saving $40 from its original $130 price tag. The Tournament Edition is also on sale, and you can get one for $74 after a $26 discount.

