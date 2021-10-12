iPhone 13 Pro features ProMotion like iPad Pro

We start today’s deals with one of the most powerful tablets in the market. The latest 2021 model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently available for $999 at Amazon.com and B&H on its WiFi-only version with 128GB storage in Space Gray. If you want the Silver variant, I suggest you get yours at B&H since it is getting the same $100 discount as the Space Gray model. However, Amazon will have you paying $1,011 for this model after receiving an $88 discount.

If you want more storage space, get ready to pay $1,099 for the 256GB model, $1,699 for 1TB, and $2,099 for the 2TB storage variant, and you will score $100 savings. And if you want the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get one starting at $749 after a $50 discount on its WiFi-only version with 128GB. And if you want more storage space, your best bet will be with the Space Gray model as it’s getting a $50 discount on its 256GB storage model, leaving it available for $849, or get the 512GB model for $1,000 after a $99 discount. And if that is still too much power for you, there’s also the 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s getting a 10 percent discount, meaning you can pick up the WiFi-only model with 64GB storage in Silver for $539.

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    11-inch iPad Pro

    iPad Air

 

You will also find deals on some of the latest Motorola phones, as the 2020 Motorola edge is currently selling for $500 over at Amazon.com after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $199 savings. This model comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery. And if you want the 2021 model, you can pick one up for $600 at Motorola.com or at B&H. The latest model features a triple camera with a 108MP primary shooter, a 32MP selfie camera, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It is currently getting a $100 discount, which is not bad for this device with 5G support.

If you want a more affordable option, you will find the Moto G7 Plus for $150 after receiving a $100 discount representing 40 percent savings. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Finally, you will also find the Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless In-Ear Earbud selling for just $60 after a $40 discount. And you can carry all of this inside the Dell Pro Slim Backpack 15 that’s currently getting a 50 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up for $20.

    Moto Edge 2020

    Moto Edge 2021

    Moto G7 Plus




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Z Fold 3 sales
Save big bucks on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus 9 and more today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Samsung, and OnePlus, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus 9 Pro, and more on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the main force behind Samsung’s 1 million sales in foldable devices
It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have managed to sell more than one million units in its homeland
iPhone 13 5g support
Apple has released iOS 15.0.1 to fix some of your iPhone 13 bugs
Apple has already started to address some of the issues that were affecting the iPhone 13 with the latest iOS 15.0.1 update