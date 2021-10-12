We start today’s deals with one of the most powerful tablets in the market. The latest 2021 model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently available for $999 at Amazon.com and B&H on its WiFi-only version with 128GB storage in Space Gray. If you want the Silver variant, I suggest you get yours at B&H since it is getting the same $100 discount as the Space Gray model. However, Amazon will have you paying $1,011 for this model after receiving an $88 discount.

If you want more storage space, get ready to pay $1,099 for the 256GB model, $1,699 for 1TB, and $2,099 for the 2TB storage variant, and you will score $100 savings. And if you want the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get one starting at $749 after a $50 discount on its WiFi-only version with 128GB. And if you want more storage space, your best bet will be with the Space Gray model as it’s getting a $50 discount on its 256GB storage model, leaving it available for $849, or get the 512GB model for $1,000 after a $99 discount. And if that is still too much power for you, there’s also the 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s getting a 10 percent discount, meaning you can pick up the WiFi-only model with 64GB storage in Silver for $539.

You will also find deals on some of the latest Motorola phones, as the 2020 Motorola edge is currently selling for $500 over at Amazon.com after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $199 savings. This model comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery. And if you want the 2021 model, you can pick one up for $600 at Motorola.com or at B&H. The latest model features a triple camera with a 108MP primary shooter, a 32MP selfie camera, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It is currently getting a $100 discount, which is not bad for this device with 5G support.

If you want a more affordable option, you will find the Moto G7 Plus for $150 after receiving a $100 discount representing 40 percent savings. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Finally, you will also find the Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless In-Ear Earbud selling for just $60 after a $40 discount. And you can carry all of this inside the Dell Pro Slim Backpack 15 that’s currently getting a 50 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up for $20.