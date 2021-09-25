We’ve received a fair share of Apple deals today, but a couple more can’t hurt, mainly if these deals feature the latest iPads. You can now take the most powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE support for just $1,150 on its 128GB storage variant. This model features Apple’s M1 chip for amazing performance, a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and more. Plus, you get terrific cameras, superfast 5G connectivity, and $100 savings. And the best part is that you get the same $100 savings on the 256GB storage option, meaning you can grab yours for $1,250. And don’t worry if you don’t see the $100 discount on the product’s landing page, as these will be reflected at checkout. Just remember to double-check before you pull the trigger.

You can also get the recently launched Apple iPad mini in Starlight for $460 after a $39 discount or save an extra buck when you grab the Space Gray version. Both of these options come with 64GB storage, an 8.3-inch display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and a Touch ID embedded power button.

iPad mini A sexy looking little iPad mini with tons of power under the hood. View at Amazon

If you want a larger display to watch your favorite content, I’d suggest you go for a smart TV, as LG’s A1 Series 4K Smart OLED TV is getting some interesting discounts. For instance, the 48-inch model is up for grabs at $1,097 after a $202 discount. The larger 55-inch model is up for grabs at $1,197 with $100 savings. And, if you don’t like webOS, you can also check out the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s now available for $35 after a $15 discount, or go for the gen-3 Fire TV Stick that sells for $28 with $12 savings. And if you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, you can check out the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds that are now available for $90 after a massive 55 percent discount.