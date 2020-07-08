We start today’s deals with Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This Wi-Fi + LTE model with 512GB in storage is available for just $999 after a $500 discount. You can also get the 64GB version for $799 after a $350 discount, the 256GB variant for $929, or go for the 1TB version for $1,199 with $500 in savings.

Galaxy Note10

Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is getting a $150 discount over at Amazon. You can get your 256GB unlocked version in Aurora White for just $799.99, plus you get a 12 month US warranty and free shipping.

You can also get a new Samsung SmartThings door and window multi-sensor for just $16.05 after a $3.94 discount. This will help you keep track of when doors and windows are opened or closed in your home, and you also get alerts when there’s unexpected activity, and you can use it with other smart devices to make your home smarter.

The Google Pixel Stand fast wireless charger for the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL is also on sale today. It is currently available for $60, which means you save $19 upon purchase.

Finally, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart racing wheel pro by Hori is getting a $17 discount, meaning you can get yours for $83.

