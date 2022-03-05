Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, Echo Show 8, and other great products are on sale today

You can currently score great savings on tons of products at Amazon.com, starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro that is now available for $999 on its 512GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support in Silver. This model is receiving a $100 discount, which is better than the Space Gray model that sells for $1,049 with the same specs, as it is only receiving $50 savings. Still, the best savings come with the 2TB storage option available for $1,749 after seeing a $150 discount.

Deals also include the first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, as it is currently available for $70 after scoring a $40 discount. This model was released back in 2019, and it features an 8-inch HD smart display that will get you unlimited cloud photo storage and double up as a digital photo display. If you want the latest version, you can also get one for $100 after receiving a $30 discount. In addition, it comes with improved video calling thanks to its Stay in Frame feature.

You can also score great savings on the Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop that is now going for $600 after receiving a 29 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. This Windows laptop has a 14-inch FHD touch display, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, AMD Radeon graphics, and Windows 11. In addition, you can use those savings to improve your setup, as you can also purchase a new AOC Q32V3S 32-inch 2K QHD monitor with 75Hz refresh rates for just 210 after getting a $30 discount. And you can also choose to add the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless to the package, as it now sells for $75.06 after scoring a 25 percent discount that will get you $24.93 savings.