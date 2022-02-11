Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s iPad Air and other cool products are on sale

We start today’s deals with last year’s 11-inch iPad Pro that receives a $50 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB storage on its Silver color option. However, if you can live with 128GB storage, you can also check out the Space Gray model that also receives a $50 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $749. Both options come with Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. On the back, you will find a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. You also get all-day battery life, Face ID for biometric authentication, and support for the latest second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

However, you don’t have to spend that much on a new tablet. You can, once again, purchase the Wi-Fi-only model of 2020’s iPad Air with 64GB storage for $539 after scoring a $60 discount that translates to 10 percent savings. This device is allegedly getting a refresh in the next couple of months, so you have to decide whether to pick this model or wait for the new version that is only expected to feature internal upgrades, as it would feature the same exterior design.

You can also save on the second-generation Apple Pencil, which is now available for $111 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will get you $18 savings. And remember that you can also save on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch, which is now receiving an 11 percent discount. In other words, you can make your iPad more productive for $159 after a $20 discount.