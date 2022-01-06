Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and more tablets are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have spotted the latest version of the Apple iPad Air on sale. You can pick up this model for as low as $539 with you choose to go for the Silver variant with the GPS-only version with 64GB storage. This variant is currently receiving a 10 percent discount, which means that you can save $60 when you purchase this variant. The Green model is also on sale, but this model will only get you 5 percent savings, which means you can pick up one for $570. And since we’re talking about Apple iPad models with 5 percent savings, you can also get the latest 10.2-inch iPad with LTE support and 256GB storage for $579 that will score you $30 savings on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants.

We have also spotted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 getting a very compelling discount, as you can now purchase yours for $510 after receiving a 22 percent discount that will get $140 savings to those interested in getting one. This model comes packed with 128GB storage space, an 11-inch TFT LCD display, 6 and 8GB RAM options depending on the storage space you go for, considering that you can also expand your tablets storage space up to 1TB via microSD card. And the best part is that this option also comes with stylus support, and you get your S Pen in the box.

Apple iPad Air Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

If you want more power and a larger display, you can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is also on sale. You can pick up this model starting at $700 with 128GB storage space, and you will be able to keep $150 in your pocket. This model can also come with 6 and 8GB RAM options and up to 512GB storage space, which can be taken up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Finally, if you want a more affordable solution, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab SE that comes with a massive 12.4-inch display and a $489 price tag after receiving an 8 percent discount that will get you more than $40 savings.