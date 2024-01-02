We’re starting 2024 with excellent savings on some of the best and most affordable tablets around, as Apple’s ninth-generation iPad is now available for just $249. This model is more enticing thanks to a massive 24 percent discount that brings its price down from $329, which means you score $80 in instant savings.

Apple’s most affordable iPad model was launched back in 2021, which might seem like an eternity, but it’s still one of the best-selling tablets you can get today, only bested by the Pro models and the 10.2-inch iPad Air. Indeed, it might not be the most powerful option on the market, but it’s more than capable of holding its own against older models. I mean, I still have its predecessor as my workhorse, and it works splendidly. So, there’s no way of going wrong with this model if you’re looking for a very affordable alternative that will help you get stuff done.

The gen-9 iPad comes packed with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is more than capable of delivering fast and fluid navigation, 64GB RAM, a 10.2-inch Retina display, an all-day battery, and other excellent features. However, I strongly recommend you go for the 256GB storage model since it will give you more than enough storage space for apps, photos, videos, games, and more. Plus, you can save your favorite movies to watch on the road in case you go for the WiFi-only model.

Of course, you can also opt for the more potent and more expensive alternatives, as the 5th generation iPad Air is now available for as low as $500 with 17 percent savings, which translates to $99 off. This model comes packed with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB storage space, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.