Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones and more are on sale

You can currently score a $50 discount on the latest entry-level iPad, as the 10.2-inch model that launched back in 2021 is now available for just $429. This will get you a new model with 256GB storage space and Wi-Fi-only support. The best part is that you will score the same $50 savings on both the Space Gray and Silver color options at Walmart.

This iPad features a Retina display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, which will make it amazing for watching your favorite shows and movies. You can also improve your experience with the purchase of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that are currently getting a $50 discount, which means you can pick up a pair for $329 on both its Triple Black and Silver Luxe color options.

If you want something a bit more affordable, you can consider the Bose QuietComfort 45, that are now available for $279 after receiving the same $50 discount as the Bose 700 headphones. The best part is that these amazing headphones will deliver up to 24 hours of listening time, which is four more hours than what you would get with the higher-end headphones that will only get you 20 hours of non-stop music.

10.2-inch iPad Bose QuietComfort 45 Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 that sell for $226 after scoring a 10 percent discount on its gray color option, but you can also consider purchasing the Black color variant for $230. The Microsoft Surface Earbuds are a more affordable option, and it’s the best deal in this selection, as you can pick up a pair for $100 after scoring a massive 50 percent discount. Finally, you can check out the Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker with NFC and Bluetooth that sells for $398 after scoring a $50 discount.