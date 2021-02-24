We have taken the time to check out some of the best deals over at B&H, and we have found some amazing options. First, we find the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air getting a $50 discount which leaves the 4th-gen version with 64GB of storage and LTE connectivity for just $679 in Space Gray or Silver, since the Green, Rose Gold, or Sky Blue color variants, are selling at regular price. If you feel like you can live without LTE support, you can also grab the WiFi-only version for $569 with $30 savings, or get the Rose Gold or Sky Blue version for $549 after a $50 discount.

If you feel that you need more power, you can also get the latest 12.9-inch iPad that’s currently getting a $100 discount, which leaves it available for $999 with 256GB storage on both its Silver and Space Gray color options. You can get the same internals on a smaller canvas while still managing to score a $50 discount, as the 11-inch iPad Pro is currently selling for $849. Still, if you don’t really feel that you need that much, you can also settle for a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that comes with a 10.4-inch display and 128GB storage space for just $350 after an $80 discount.

We then move onto the wireless headphone department, as we find the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 selling for $350 with $50 savings. These wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation and up to 17 hours of non-stop playback. Now, there are other, more affordable options, as the Cleer Flow wireless headphones with noise cancellation are now selling for just under $70 after a massive $140 discount in both its Black and Silver color options. They feature 40mm drivers, up to 20 hours of non-stop playback, and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

Finally, we find the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $279 with $150 savings, when you grab the 45mm, Bluetooth-only variant in Mystic Black, and the Google Pixel 3XL with 64GB storage that’s getting a huge $500 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $300. There are more Android devices on sale, and you can check them out by following this link.