We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available in the market, starting with the latest iPad models at Amazon.com. For example, you can get your hands on the new 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s currently selling for $639 after receiving a great $110 discount. Now, this deal is limited only to the Rose Gold variant with 256GB storage. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get savings on other color variants, as the Space Gray, Silver, and Green color options are going for $699 after a $50 discount. If you’re OK living with just 64GB storage in your iPad, you can also grab one for $539 since they’re all getting a $60 discount.

The iPad mini is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $489.99with $59 savings on its Gold variant with 256GB storage. The 64GB option is also on sale with $30 savings, meaning that you can get the Silver variant for $369. And if you want the entry-level iPad, you can get yours starting at $299 with $30 savings or get the 128GB variant for $395 with $34 savings.

Now, heading over to the headphone department, we find the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro selling for $150 after receiving a $50 discount if you go for the Phantom Violet option. However, the Phantom Black and the Phantom Silver options are also getting a $30 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $170. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for as low as $100 after a $50 discount.

The Jabra Elite 85t are still on sale, and you can get them for $180 with the same $50 savings. These are some of Jaime’s favorite earbuds, so you may want to consider checking them out. Finally, for those looking for a more affordable option, you can get the JBL Tune 125TWS for just $75 after a $25 discount.