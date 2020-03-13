Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s best deals start at B&H Photo Video, where you can find the early 2019 model of the 10.5-inch iPad Air with 256GB in storage for $599. This is a Wi-Fi + 4G LTE version, and it lets you save $180 from its current price. However, this discount is only applied to the Space Gray variant, the Silver variant gets $130 off, and the Gold color variant gets no discounts at all.

Buy 10.5-inch iPad Air

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is also on sale in its 128GB version. This unlocked smartphone comes with a $300 discount meaning you can get yours for $ 450. It also includes a Xuma 18W wall charger and a Mint Mobile 7-Day 100MB prepaid SIM card trial kit that’s an extra $18 for free. The device usually sells for $750, and remember that it’s 5G sub6 mid-band enabled, which also means it won’t work on Verizon’s 5G mmWave network.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A90

Now, moving on to Amazon. We find the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for $1,169, which means you save $330 from its original price. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an RGB backlit keyboard.

Buy Acer Predator

There’s a Sennheiser sale on Amazon with some interesting deals. You can check to toe a complete list of products following this link, or you can go directly to the Sennheiser MB 660 MS that’s also on sale for $263. This wireless over-ear headset is usually found for $400, so you save $136, and you also get free shipping.

Buy Sennheiser MB 660 MS

Complete Sennheiser product listing

You May Also Like
Realme 6 Pro specs

Realme 6 Pro specs: Everything you need to know

Today, Realme took the stage at an online event to announce the…

More OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro renders leak, show us the differences

A fresh batch of claimed official renders show off both models, the OPPO Find X2, and the Find X2 Pro, revealing some differences.

Moto Z4 is starting to get Android 10 software updates

The Moto Z4 is already starting to receive Android 10 software update OTA, so check your device to enjoy its new features