Today’s best deals start at B&H Photo Video, where you can find the early 2019 model of the 10.5-inch iPad Air with 256GB in storage for $599. This is a Wi-Fi + 4G LTE version, and it lets you save $180 from its current price. However, this discount is only applied to the Space Gray variant, the Silver variant gets $130 off, and the Gold color variant gets no discounts at all.
The Samsung Galaxy A90 is also on sale in its 128GB version. This unlocked smartphone comes with a $300 discount meaning you can get yours for $ 450. It also includes a Xuma 18W wall charger and a Mint Mobile 7-Day 100MB prepaid SIM card trial kit that’s an extra $18 for free. The device usually sells for $750, and remember that it’s 5G sub6 mid-band enabled, which also means it won’t work on Verizon’s 5G mmWave network.
Now, moving on to Amazon. We find the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for $1,169, which means you save $330 from its original price. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an RGB backlit keyboard.
There’s a Sennheiser sale on Amazon with some interesting deals. You can check to toe a complete list of products following this link, or you can go directly to the Sennheiser MB 660 MS that’s also on sale for $263. This wireless over-ear headset is usually found for $400, so you save $136, and you also get free shipping.
