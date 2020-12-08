Yes, we have more deals for you today; Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is currently getting a $30 discount on its 32GB storage option with WiFi connectivity. Now, if you want more storage space, the 128GB storage version is selling for $396 after receiving a $34 discount.

If you still feel like you need more power without having to go Pro, the iPad Air is getting a $50 discount in its WiFi-only version with 256GB storage, which leaves it at $699. Let’s not forget that if you get any of these powerful iPads, you will most likely need to use an Apple Pencil every now and then, so why not get one, as they are also on sale. The regular Apple Pencil can be yours for just $85 after a $9.89 discount, while the second-gen Apple Pencil is getting a $9.99 discount, leaving it at just $115.

We already mentioned Samsung smartphones in a previous deal post earlier today, but if you’re looking for more phones to choose from, OnePlus has some great discounts. We find the OnePlus 8T is selling for $739, which means you get to save $10 when you buy your new phone with 5G connectivity, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 120Hz Fluid Display, and a quad-camera setup.

The OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at just $799, and you also get 5G connectivity, a 120Hz Fluid Display, and a quad-camera setup. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is now selling for just $590 and the regular OnePlus 7T with 128GB storage is selling for $370 when you apply a $30 coupon to your purchase.

Now, you may also be on the lookout for a new laptop, and if that’s the case, you should consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It is currently selling for just $899 at Amazon or $900 at B&H and Best Buy. Upon purchase, you will get a laptop with a 12.3-inch touch-screen, a tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a $300 discount.